Ashraf Zaghloul Sells 100,000 Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul sold 100,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,267,034.77.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Get NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.