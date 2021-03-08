Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 689.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Assembly Biosciences worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.48 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

