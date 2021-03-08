Assetmark Inc. Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $179.67 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $186.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

