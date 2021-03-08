Assetmark Inc. Buys 384 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 64.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock worth $1,497,553 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

