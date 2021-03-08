Assetmark Inc. Has $125,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

