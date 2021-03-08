Assetmark Inc. Has $73,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,038,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

