Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $316.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $340.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

