Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.