ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Financial Review

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $55.65 million 1.25 -$15.66 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.11 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -56.19% -23.40% -15.01% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Volatility and Risk

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated 53 learning centers in 11 cities in China. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

