Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.