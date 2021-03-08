AtonRa Partners Acquires Shares of 11,394 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

