AtonRa Partners Acquires Shares of 63,442 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. NIO makes up about 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.82. 1,623,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,301,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.