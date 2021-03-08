AtonRa Partners Invests $2.35 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,589 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.