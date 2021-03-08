AtonRa Partners Takes $2.63 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,653.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $583.16. 1,051,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,326,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $798.21 and its 200-day moving average is $582.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

