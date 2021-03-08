Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

