Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $267.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

