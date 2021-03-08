Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 488,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $80,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 85.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,781 shares of company stock worth $14,721,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $146.14 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -228.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

