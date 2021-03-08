Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Avast has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.