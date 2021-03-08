Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.68 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

