Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $22,922,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

