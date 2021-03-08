Aviva PLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 91.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 515.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.51 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

