Aviva PLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.40 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

