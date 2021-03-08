Aviva PLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

BCE stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

