Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $95,780.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Token Profile

AXIS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

