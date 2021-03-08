Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,518.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

