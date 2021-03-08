Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

