B. Riley Comments on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several other analysts have also commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of HT opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

