B. Riley Raises First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $28.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

