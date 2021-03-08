Baader Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.06.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

