Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Sell

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BADFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Daylighting has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

BADFF stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

