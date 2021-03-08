Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.26

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 11382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.