Bally’s Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

