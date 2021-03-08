Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BLHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $178.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.61. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

Bâloise Company Profile

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

