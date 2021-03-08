BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BXS stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

