Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PHVS opened at $28.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

