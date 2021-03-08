Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $59,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

