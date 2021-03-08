Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 189,410 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of United Bankshares worth $58,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Bankshares by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,316 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $29,998. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBSI opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

