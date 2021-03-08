Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.11 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.17% of NorthWestern worth $64,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $77.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

