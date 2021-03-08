Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.60 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of MGIC Investment worth $64,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $24,587,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 455,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.40 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

