Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

