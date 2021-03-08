Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $63,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 353,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

