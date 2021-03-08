Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

