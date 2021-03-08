Barclays Lowers Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

