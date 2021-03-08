Barclays Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

