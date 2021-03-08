Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.23.

BHC stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 285,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

