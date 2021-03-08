Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Belden worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $18,498,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Belden by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the period.

NYSE BDC opened at $44.51 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

