Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.75 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

