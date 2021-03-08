Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $4,634,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,560,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,835. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

