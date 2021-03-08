Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marine Products by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $17.65 on Monday. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $599.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

