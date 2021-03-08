BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get BEST alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 2,277,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. BEST has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.